Investigation into case of 24 detained Ukrainian sailors over

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has completed an investigation into the criminal case launched against 24 Ukrainian sailors arrested for illegally crossing the Russian border in the Kerch Strait, lawyer Nikolai Polozov told TASS on Tuesday.

According to the attorney, the final version of the indictment is now ready.

"[During] the next stage, [the sides] are to familiarize themselves with materials of the case," he said.

Polozov said that next week, investigators planned to request Moscow’s Lefortovo court to extend the custody of the sailors.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on November 25, 2018, that three Ukrainian warships (the Berdyansk, the Nikopol and the Yany Kapu) had breached the Russian state border and attempted to carry out illegal maneuvers in Russia’s territorial waters later. The Ukrainian vessels ignored the legitimate demands of the Coast Guard of the FSB Border Service and the Black Sea Fleet to stop immediately and end their dangerous action. The Ukrainian warships carried on, blatantly disregarding these orders, which triggered a chase involving some gunfire to stop them. Consequently, the ships were detained in Russian territorial waters. The crew members - 24 citizens of Ukraine - were arrested and charged with illegally crossing the Russian border in an organized group.