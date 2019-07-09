Ukrainian politician urges Zelensky to change politics, mend ties with Donbass

KIEV, July 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who enjoys a high level of public support at the moment, can abandon the policy of his predecessor Pyotr Poroshenko and engage in direct negotiations with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, Chairman of the Political Council of Ukraine’s ‘Opposition Platform - For Life’ party Viktor Medvedchuk said on Tuesday.

"Maybe it’s time for one side to speak to the other one, to representatives of Donetsk and Lugansk, to find a common denominator for achieving the main goal - peace," Medvedchuk appealed to Zelensky.

He believes the president should take advantage of his high rating to achieve this. "This level of support is not forever. The history of Ukrainian presidents shows that they come with one percentage figures, while leave with other figures, expectations turn out to be inflated," he said. "As long as he enjoys this level of support, it is necessary to assume the stance in the interests of the whole country," the politician stressed.

Medvedchuk believes Zelensky must "stop warfare, establish peace, put things right in the system of education, healthcare, do his utmost to put the country on the path of development".

However, nothing of this is going to happen for the time being, he regretted.