Coup organizers in Venezuela planned to assassinate dozens of people — Maduro

CARACAS, June 27. /TASS/. Organizers of a coup that was thwarted by the Venezuelan authorities planned to assassinate dozens of military and members of "colectivos" militias, President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday.

"One of them [coup organizers] said that they will kill 30,40 or 60 members of 'colectivos'," Maduro said in a speech broadcast on Periscope.

Coup organizers also planned to assassinate all military who "stood in their way" and tried to prevent them from seizing a military base.

"We are looking for them [coup organizers] and catching them one by one. Today we have got one of the leaders, a retired general," Maduro said.

Venezuelan Minister of Communications and Information Jorge Rodriguez earlier said that the Venezuelan authorities have thwarted a coup attempt. Conspirators planned to stage a coup on June 23-24 and assassinate President Nicolas Maduro. Rodriguez said that several organizers were detained and confessed to planning a coup.