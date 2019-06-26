Macron plans to hold meeting with Putin at G20 summit

PARIS, June 26. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron is planning to hold a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which will be held in Japanese Osaka on June 28-29, the Elysee Palace press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"We confirm that the President of the Republic will hold bilateral meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin," the Elysee Palace pointed out. "Other negotiations will be organized as well, which we will be able to confirm in the near future," the press service added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Macron told a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo that a number of topics are planned to be discussed, particularly the issues of international trade, relations between the Unites States and China and climate change issues. The French President is also planning to continue discussions of the Iranian nuclear program and regional crises.

The upcoming G20 summit will be held for the 14th time and the first summit of this kind organized by Japan. The forum will take place in the INTEX Osaka convention and exhibition center on the Sakishima artificial island in the Osaka Bay. A press center for journalists is also set up there. 7,000 mass media representatives will be reporting from the summit.