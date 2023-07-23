1980 Olympic gold medal of figure skater Zaitsev sold at auction for $93,750

TASS, July 23. The gold medal of figure skater Alexander Zaitsev, which he won at the 1980 Olympic Games in Lake Placid, in the US, was sold at an auction for $93,750, the press service of RR Auction reported.

Zaitsev won the Olympic Games in a pair with Irina Rodnina. The skaters also won the 1976 Games in Innsbruck, Austria.

Torches from the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow and the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi were also sold at the auction. They were bought for $2,000 and for $1,900 , respectively.