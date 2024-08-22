FSB detains three Ukrainian agents involved in sabotage, espionage in Crimea

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended three agents from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) in Crimea who were plotting sabotage and conducting espionage, the FSB Public Relations Center said.

"A GUR agent, a citizen of Russia born in 1965, was detained in Sevastopol. He was trained in Ukraine in mines and explosives, marksmanship, as well as in the detection of external surveillance and clandestine means of communication. It was established that he produced a home-made explosive device used in July 2024 to rig a gas pipeline in the Republic of Crimea. During his apprehension, a similar explosive device was found in his private vehicle," the press service said.

In Kerch, a Moldovan citizen born in 1992, who had a prior criminal record in Ukraine, was also detained. In April 2024, via the Internet, he initiated clandestine collaboration with a representative of Ukraine’s special services. On his orders, he collected and transmitted information, including photo and video materials of the locations of military hardware and Russian air defense positions, Crimea’s transport and energy infrastructure facilities as well as of the aftermath of enemy projectile strikes. During the interrogation, he told of a cache with a home-made explosive device intended to blow up a water-pumping plant supplying water to Kerch.

In addition, a Sevastopol resident, a Russian citizen born in 1973, recruited by the GUR, was apprehended for providing the Ukrainian special services with information on the location of military facilities on the peninsula, home addresses of high-ranking Russian military officials and vehicles used by them.

"All the detained perpetrators are currently confessing," the FSB Public Relations Center added. The investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of their illegal actions serving the interests of the Ukrainian special services. The FSB stressed that it continues taking measures on detecting the Ukrainian agents in Crimea involved in sabotage and terrorism.