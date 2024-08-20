Russian Emergencies Ministry delivers 12 tons of humanitarian aid to Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian Emergencies Ministry workers have delivered 12 tons of humanitarian aid to residents of the town of Kurchatov in the Kursk Region, the agency's press service told TASS.

"Today, the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered 12 tons of humanitarian aid for the residents of Kurchatov. The convoy brought flour and sugar. Employees of the agency regularly put together food parcels for the affected areas, transport them to temporary accommodation centers and humanitarian aid distribution sites," the press service said.

Earlier, a Russian Emergencies Ministry spokesman reported that a total of about 2,500 tons of humanitarian cargo had been delivered to the Kursk Region since the hostilities broke out. The cargoes included food, personal hygiene products, construction materials, and school supplies.