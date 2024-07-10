Russian prosecutors designate the Moscow Times newspaper as undesirable

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said it designated the Netherlands-based non-governmental organization the Moscow Times (also listed as a foreign agent in Russia) as undesirable.

"The work of the news organization is aimed at discrediting the decisions of the leadership of the Russian Federation in both foreign and domestic policy," the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

On orders from the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, Russia’s mass media and telecommunications watchdog earlier restricted access to the organization's website in connection with regular dissemination of publications that contain inaccuracies in socially important information, which are aimed at discrediting Russian government agencies as they act to conduct the special military operation.

The prosecutor’s office said the news organization regularly collaborates with such foreign NGOs as Limited liability company (SIA) Medusa Project (Latvia), the Insider (Latvia), IStories fonds (Latvia), Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (US), which were earlier also designated as undesirable in Russia.

The Moscow Times is based in Amsterdam and operates as a news website in Russian and English. The founder and owner of the organization is a Dutch citizen who is also the head of such foreign non-governmental organizations as Stichting Potamos, Stichting 2 Oktober (listed as a foreign agent) and TVR Studios B.V. (designated as undesirable in the Russia).