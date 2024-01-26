Russia donates 25,000 tons of grain to Burkina Faso — ambassador

NAIROBI, January 26. /TASS/. Russia donated 25,000 tons of grain to Burkina Faso as part of a humanitarian supply, the ceremony took place in the capital of Ouagadougou, Russian Ambassador to Cote d'Ivoire and to Burkina Faso Alexey Saltykov told TASS.

"The whole grain shipment of 25,000 tons was delivered to the territory of Burkina Faso from the port of Abidjan (Cote d'Ivoire). It will be distributed among the needy population, primarily among the widows of Burkina Faso defenders, as well as the disabled," the ambassador said.

He added that the ceremony was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation, Karamoko Jean Marie Traore, and Minister of Communications, Culture, Arts and Tourism Rimtalba, Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo. In addition, there were representatives of the press and the Russian diaspora.

"Representatives of the Burkinabe side thanked the Russian President [Vladimir Putin] for the shipment of wheat, which, according to them, will improve the humanitarian situation in the country, and also stressed the importance of cooperation between our states," the ambassador noted.

Earlier, Russia also sent a grain shipment of 25,000 tons to Somalia. The decision to carry out humanitarian supplies to a number of African countries was made by Vladimir Putin at the second Russia-Africa summit.