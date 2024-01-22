Kiev incites ethnic conflicts among Russian teens via Telegram channels — deputy speaker

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma (lower house) parliamentary commission investigating the Kiev regime’s crimes against minors has found that Ukraine uses private Telegram channels to incite ethnic conflicts among teenagers in Russia, State Duma Deputy Speaker and commission co-chair Anna Kuznetsova said.

"We have analyzed the information we received. The Kiev regime is complicit in inciting inter-ethnic conflicts among teenagers. Several private Telegram channels that distribute false and destructive information are engaged in this," Kuznetsova said.

She also noted that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) creates protest movement cells among Russian minors. "Such groups are created via social networks, and apps; they promote the romanticization of violence, crime and unrest. The Kiev regime has increased the activity of bots on social media and in chat rooms, [where] they discredit Russian values and promote extremist ideas," Kuznetsova stressed.

On June 20, 2023, at a plenary session, the State Duma adopted a resolution on conducting a parliamentary investigation into the Kiev regime's crimes against children. At a meeting on June 21, the upper house Federation Council adopted a resolution on the endorsement of the Duma initiative to launch a bicameral parliamentary investigation. The commission is composed of 13 Federation Council members, known as "senators," and 13 Duma members, known as "deputies." In accordance with the relevant law, the commission has been established for a term of up to one year, with its findings to be reported to Russia’s senior-most officials.