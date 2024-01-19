Putin takes dip in icy waters to mark Epiphany, spokesman says

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin took a dip in icy waters to mark the Orthodox feast of Epiphany in the wee hours of January 19, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked if the president had taken an Epiphany dip, Peskov said: "Yes, he did it to mark Epiphany according to tradition."

Orthodox believers across the world celebrate the Baptism of the Lord, one of the main Christian holidays, on January 19. Epiphany bathing usually takes place in the early morning hours of January 19.

The Kremlin first publicized Putin’s Epiphany exploits in 2018. According to Peskov, previously, the president followed the tradition, but didn’t advertise it. Last year, the head of state took his icy dip in a Moscow suburb.