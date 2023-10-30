Police take synagogues in Dagestan under protection after Makhachkala airport riots

MAKHACHKALA, October 30. /TASS/. Synagogues in Dagestan have been taken under police protection following riots at the Makhachkala airport, Valery Dibiyayev, head of the Council of Dagestan’s Jewish Communities, told TASS.

"The police have taken them under protection, not only in Makhachkala, but also in Derbent, Khasavyurt, and Buinaksk, everywhere," he said.

Mass riots took place at Makhachkala airport on October 29 after the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv amid the ongoing escalation in the Middle East. A crowd of several hundred people broke into the airport’s building and landing area. Later, they were pushed back by the police. According to the latest data, more than 20 people, including several police officers, were injured and 60 rioters were detained. The Dagestani authorities and clergy condemned the incident as an incendiary act.