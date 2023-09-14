Over 100 special op veterans win office on United Russia ticket — lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. More than 100 veterans of the special military operation who ran in the recent elections on the United Russia party ticket have won office, Secretary of the United Russia General Council Andrey Turchak said.

"As for the renewal of our deputy corps, we will present the final results a little later. Today, we can tentatively say that our party will again be heavily represented both in legislative assemblies and administrative centers. More than 100 military veterans of the special operation won convincingly," Turchak said at a meeting of the Bureau of the party's Supreme Council and the Presidium of the party's General Council.

On September 8-10, regional elections were held in Russia. Campaigns of various levels were held in 85 of Russia’s constituent entities. As many as 21 regions held direct elections of top officials and 20 regions voted on members of local legislative assemblies. For the first time, elections to regional assemblies were held in new regions.