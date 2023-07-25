Russian students win gold, silver at chemistry contest in Zurich

GENEVA, July 25. /TASS/. Russian high school students won three gold and one silver medals at the 55th International Chemistry Olympiad in Zurich held from July 16 through 25.

All members of the Russian delegation were awarded. Nikita Perov (11th grade, Tatarstan), Sergey Roslyakov (11th grade, Moscow) and Vadim Kharisov (10th grade, Bashkortostan) won the gold and Aleksey Mikheyev (10th grade, the Altai Region) won a silver medal.

The contest’s executive committee told TASS that 89 delegations came to Zurich to compete. A total of 348 high school students participated in the event with 10% winning the gold, 20% winning the silver and 30% getting bronze medals.

The 56th International Chemistry Olympiad will be held in Saudi Arabia in July 2024.