Putin pledges state support for families of pilots killed during insurgency

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Russian authorities will provide full support to the families of the pilots killed during the mutiny, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Defense Ministry servicemen on Tuesday.

"Everything will be done to support the families of our fallen comrades," the president pledged.

Earlier on Tuesday, Putin, speaking to the military who acted to stop the insurgency, said that the pilots who were killed had done a great service for their country. "Our comrades in arms died. They did not waver and fulfilled the order and their military duty with honor. I ask you to honor their memory with a minute’s silence," the president said, addressing the military.

On the evening of June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the PMC Wagner, said on his Telegram channel that his units had been attacked, and accused the military leadership of Russia of doing so. The Defense Ministry dismissed these allegations as false. PMC Wagner units who agreed to support Prigozhin headed for Rostov-on-Don and towards Moscow. The FSB opened a case over the call for armed mutiny. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address described the PMC Wagner’s actions as treason.

Later, by agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin. The PMC Wagner’s convoys turned back and returned to their field camps. On Tuesday, the FSB’s public relations center said the criminal case had been dropped.