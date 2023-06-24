Situation in central Rostov-on-Don in Russia’s south back to normal

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 25. /TASS/. The situation in downtown Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia where people wearing camouflage as well as military equipment could be seen on Saturday amid the PMC Wagner crisis stabilized by midnight, a TASS reporter said on Sunday.

Road traffic on Budennovsky Prospekt near the building of the Southern Military District headquarters was resumed after the column of PMC Wagner left the city, being escorted by traffic police.

A single armored personnel carrier remains parked on that street, with policemen staying on duty nearby.