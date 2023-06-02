Rosgvardiya, security staff of Christ the Savior Cathedral to guard Trinity icon

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardiya) and the security service of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior will ensure the safety of the icon The Trinity, by Andrey Rublev, while it remains in the temple, a source in the Russian Orthodox Church has told TASS.

"Security during the icon's stay in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior will be ensured by the Rosgvardiya and the security service of the cathedral," the ROC said.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Orthodox Church said that Rublev’s icon will be accessible to the faithful at Christ the Savior Cathedral from June 4 to June 18. It will be under the supervision of the Tretyakov Gallery’s staff, with strict control of the temperature and humidity observed.

The Trinity was painted by Rublev in the first quarter of the XV century. It is one of the masterpieces of Russian icon-painting art. In 1929, the authorities transferred the icon to the State Tretyakov Gallery. On May 15, it was announced that the icon would be returned to the Church. Later, the Ministry of Culture said that the icon would be placed in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior for worship on June 4, the Feast of the Holy Trinity and then it will take its historical place in the Trinity Cathedral of the Trinity Lavra (Monastery) of St. Sergius.