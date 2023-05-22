One of Ukrainian saboteurs infiltrating Belgorod Region put on wanted list

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Alexey Levkin, a member of the Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group which infiltrated Russia’s southern Belgorod Region from Ukraine, has been put on the wanted list.

"Alexey Levkin, born in 1984, is wanted on criminal charges," according to the interior ministry’s database. No details about the charges were given.

A spokesman for law enforcement agencies told TASS that the man infiltrated the Belgorod Region as part of a Ukrainian subversive group. "His whereabouts are unknown," he said.

In 2018, a Moscow court authorized Levkin’s arrest in absentia on charges of establishing an extremist group (part 1 of article 282.1 of the Russian Criminal Code) and inciting hatred, violating human dignity, including with the use of the internet (part 1 of article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code). Levkin is a close associate of Roman Zheleznov, a Moscow resident, who was sentenced to four years in a penal colony for taking part in combat operations as a member of the Azov nationalist regiment (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization) in Ukraine.

Belgorod Region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier on Monday that a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group had penetrated the Graivoronsky district in the Belgorod Region. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that measures were being taken to drive the Ukrainian saboteurs out of Russian territory and destroy them and that Russia had sufficient forces and resources in that area. According to Peskov, the Russian Defense Ministry, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Border Guard Service briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Ukrainian saboteurs’ infiltration into the Belgorod Region.