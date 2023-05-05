Russia records 4,215 daily COVID cases, 32 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,215 over the past day to 22,870,557, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday.

A day earlier, 4,273 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 773 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 16.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 28 regions, while in 44 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 13 regions. A day earlier, 929 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 577 over the past day versus 763 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,509,147, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 308 over the past day versus 294 a day earlier, reaching 1,941,085.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,667 over the past day, reaching 22,279,776, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier, some 7,482 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 32 over the past day, reaching 398,463, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier, 32 COVID-19 deaths were registered.