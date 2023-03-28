SCO to push for more equitable international cooperation — Secretary General

BOAO /China/, March 28. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will promote more equitable international cooperation, Secretary General Zhang Ming told TASS on Tuesday.

"Attention should be focused on key issues directly related to ensuring the people’s prosperity, development and security," he said during the Boao Forum for Asia in the Hainan province. "The organization relies on common goals of establishing fairer and more efficient international cooperation," the official added.

In the third decade of the SCO’s development, the task of improving the organization’s effectiveness in supporting regional stability amid increased global changes is becoming particularly relevant, he emphasized, noting that the organization would continue playing a constructive role in the international arena, "promoting ‘the Shanghai spirit’ and firmly supporting multilateral diplomacy."

"The SCO is a platform for multisided cooperation. Relying on ‘the Shanghai spirit,’ member states stick to the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting against third countries," Secretary General said.