Russia’s life expectancy on the rise since end of 2021, says Health Minister

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russia’s life expectancy has increased by 1.8 years since the end of 2021, the country has also reached a steady downward trend in mortality, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"Today, we have reached a steady downward trajectory in mortality. We have already returned to figures below those of 2019, and [Russia’s] life expectancy has increased from the end of 2021 till today by 1.8 years. We predict that by the end of the year, this figure will probably be slightly higher," he said at a Russian Health Ministry webinar on enhancing the availability of medical care.

That said, the minister noted that it was important to lay down approaches that would make it possible to change the indicator of life expectancy faster today.

"Although even today this speed <..> is a high level of change. This is also due to the fact that in the previous period, life expectancy decreased due to infectious diseases", Murashko added.