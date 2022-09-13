Ex-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki starts working for NBC TV

NEW YORK, September 13. /TASS/. Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that she started working for NBC TV Channel on Monday.

"First day. New job. Thrilled and honored to be here with this remarkable team. See you soon on TV," she wrote on Twitter attaching a photo of her NBC pass.

Psaki, known for her high-profile remarks about Russia and Ukraine, left her position as White House Press Secretary in May and got a job on TV, where she will host a new show.

As the broadcaster previously reported, Psaki's new show will be launched in the first quarter of 2023 and will focus on politics. The TV Channel plans to involve Psaki in other broadcasts of the channel, which will be connected with the midterm elections this year and the presidential elections in 2024. Psaki already has experience in television - from 2017 to 2020 she was a political expert on CNN.