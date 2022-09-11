Global coronavirus death rates fall to lowest in three months

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The world recorded 3.8 million new coronavirus cases over the past week, which coincides with mid-June’s rate, according to calculations by TASS. COVID-19 rates have been falling for the seventh week now.

Over the past seven days, some 12,400 people died of the coronavirus, or as many as in early summer.

Highest COVID-19 rates

Most daily coronavirus cases are currently reported in Japan - some 110,000 cases against around 140,000 in late summer. South Korea comes next with about 75,000 new daily cases, or half as much as in mid-August.

Russia’s coronavirus case tally is one of the highest globally: the country reported over 300,000 new weekly cases for a second consecutive week and more than 50,000 new daily cases over the past four days.

Falling death rates

The United States is still reporting most COVID-19 deaths, however, 1,600 coronavirus fatalities were registered there in the past week, a third less than over the same period a week earlier.

It is followed by Japan with 1,500 deaths (down by almost 20%).

Russia is ranked third, however, mortality rates are rising there, with 600 deaths reported in the past week, or the highest since mid-May.

COVID-19 death rates have reduced significantly in a number of countries in Europe and Asia amid a rapidly falling spread of the infection.