Austrian interior ministry does not confirmed rumors about alleged murder of Natalia Vovk

VIENNA, August 28. /TASS/. Austria’s interior ministry has not confirmed reports about alleged murder of Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk, a suspected murderer of Russian journalist Darya Dugina.

"We can say that we know nothing about such a case. That is why we cannot confirm this information," a ministry spokesman told TASS on Sunday.

Earlier, reports about Vovk’s alleged murder was spread in the Telegram messenger and reposted by Austria’s Exxpress.

Darya Dugina, 29, worked in mass media outlets, including as a correspondent in Donbass. She was killed in the evening of August 20, when an explosive device went off in her car travelling along a highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy, the Moscow Region.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on August 22 that Dugina’s murder had been solved. According to the FSB, the murder had been masterminded by Ukrainian intelligence agencies and executed by Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk, who fled to Estonia.