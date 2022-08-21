More serious coronavirus mutation may emerge — expert

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The hybrid of Delta and Omicron coronavirus strains, known as ‘Deltacron," demonstrates strong potential of coronavirus variability, Director of Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

"The Deltacron demonstrates the variability potential of the COVID-19 virus is very high and is not limited to target mutations alone. It evidences that a more serious virus mutation may appear further on," the expert said.

The Deltacron in itself "does not pose threat and may not have the epidemiological potential," Gintsburg added.

Six Deltacron cases were found, the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare said on August 11. Patients had the benign disease and did not require hospitalization, the watchdog informed.