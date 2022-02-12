Probability of hostilities outbreak between Russia and Ukraine extremely low - expert

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The probability of real military clashes between Russia and Ukraine on the border is extremely low, head of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrey Kortunov told TASS.

"It seems to me everything is not critical and I believe chances for hostilities to start are extremely low," Kortunov said. "However, it does not mean that the war cannot occur because the unease increases risks of what is called ‘inadvertent escalation’ - an error, a technical failure, a wrong assessment of intentions from the other side. All these factors, as it repeatedly occurred in the past, may result in a conflict that nobody wants," the expert said.

Russian leaders confirm absence of any aggressive plans regarding Ukraine at all levels during several months, Kortunov added.