Some 10 million teenagers need vaccination against Covid in Russia in 6 months

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Some ten million teenagers should be vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Russia within six months, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Center, the Sputnik V vaccine developer, said on Tuesday.

"Based on scientific data and on the entire practice of using vaccines both in our country and worldwide, at least ten million teenagers aged from 12 to 17 are to be inoculated with the existing vaccine within six months," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

The expert expressed the hope that "most parents will understand" the importance of vaccination of children.

On November 24, the Russian health ministry registered the Sputnik M coronavirus vaccines meant for adolescents aged from 12 to 17. It is a two-dose vaccine, the interval between which is 21 days. The ministry stressed that vaccination of teenagers from 12 to 15 will only be conducted with the written consent of their parents or caretakers or with voluntary consent for those aged 15 and older.