Spasskaya Tower festival will be held on Red Square from August 26 to September 4

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The Spasskaya Tower 2022 International Military Music Festival, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, will be held on Red Square from August 26 to September 4, the festival’s directorate told journalists on Tuesday.

"Following the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the 15th Anniversary Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival will be held from August 26 to September 4. The venue will traditionally be the heart of the Russian capital - Red Square," the directorate said.

In 2021, 29 groups from five countries - Russia, Belarus, Greece, Mexico and Qatar - performed at the festival. Russian and foreign performers also took part, including Tamara Gverdtsiteli, the Turetsky Choir and SOPRANO Art Group, as well as Till Lindemann, the frontman of the German band Rammstein.

According to Sergey Smirnov, the head of the festival's administration, there were some 1,698 participants, and the combined orchestra consisted of 1,200 musicians.