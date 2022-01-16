Evidence indicates that omicron is less severe than other variants - WHO representative

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Evidence indicates that the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is less severe than other strains, but its dangers should not be underestimated, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic has told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

"There is evidence now that omicron seems to be less serious than [previous variants], but this does not mean that it should not be taken seriously. The coronavirus infection may lead to very serious consequences," she said.

Konstantin Chumakov, Director of the Global Virus Network Center of Excellence, said in an interview aired by Radio Russia on Saturday that omicron is producing fairly milder symptoms, reducing mortality to 0.1%.

The B.1.1.529 variant, which was named Omicron after the Greek letter, was discovered in southern Africa in 2021.