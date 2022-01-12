Putin thanks South Africa for allowing Russian specialists to work with Omicron

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the growing Covid incidence rate in different countries of the world, partially caused by the Omicron strain, during the meeting with the government Wednesday.

"This once again proves that we made the right decision in sending our specialists to South Africa. I would like to once again thank the President of South Africa and the colleagues who provided us with the opportunity to work with the strain in its place of origin, place of discovery," the head of state said.

"I hope that we will also have certain advantages here from the standpoint of necessary decisions being made on time," Putin added.

He noted that combating the coronavirus infection is "bothering" not only Russia but the entire world, pointing to the incidence rate in the US in particular.

"Over one million cases [per day], it is simply amazing; I think it’s one million three hundred thousand cases already," Putin said. "In some European states, almost the same thing is happening with the new Omicron strain.".