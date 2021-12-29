Russian ambassador to Austria calls for mutual recognition of vaccination certificates

VIENNA, December 29. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Vienna Dmitry Lyublinsky described the situation surrounding anti-coronavirus vaccination statistics in Austria as absurd, commenting on Health Minister Wolfgang Muckstein’s remarks that of all foreigners living in Austria, the proportion of vaccinated persons was the lowest among Russians and Romanians.

"The deceitful statistics, used by the Health Ministry of Austria, is discriminatory not only with regard to Russians but to citizens of other states actively using Sputnik V as well. The absurdity of this situation is clear, and so is the urgent need to resolve the matter of mutual recognition of vaccination certificates," Lyublinsky wrote in a Facebook post.

Earlier, Muckstein unveiled Austria’s vaccination statistics, showing that the lowest percentage of vaccinated foreigners living in his country was registered among the residents of Russia and Romania. Citizens of Hungary and Serbia, where Sputnik V is widely used, were also lagging behind in the chart. The survey included only the information obtained from Austria’s vaccination database, which does not include information from foreign sources. The Austrian minister also failed to note that Austria does not recognize Russia’s anti-coronavirus vaccines and treat those inoculated with them as unvaccinated.

Due to restrictions on access to public places in Austria, those fully inoculated with the Russian vaccines had to re-vaccinate with EU-approved jabs.