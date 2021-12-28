Kazakhstan plans to procure 150,000 Sputnik Light vaccines before mid-January

NUR-SULTAN, December 28. /TASS/. Kazakhstan plans to ship 150,000 doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine in late December this year or early January next year, says Aizhan Yesmagambetova, chief sanitary official of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

"There is an agreement for shipment of the first 150,000 Sputnik Light vaccine doses in late December - early January," she told journalists Tuesday, adding that talks with vaccine makers are underway.

According to the official, Kazakhstan plans to procure about 1 million doses in the first three months of 2022. Besides, the republic holds talks on coronavirus vaccines with other countries.