COVID-19 situation in some Russian regions remains tense — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in several Russian regions remains tense, but the authorities are taking all necessary measures to combat the pandemic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Of course, the situation in a number of regions is tense," he stressed. The Kremlin spokesman noted that the morbidity rate in Moscow was three times higher than the average across the country. Considerable pressure on the healthcare system is observed in other regions as well, he added.

He stressed that the authorities were taking measures to combat the pandemic. "The government anti-coronavirus crisis center is working hard, the heads of regions are working, implementing their special powers," Peskov said.

"Work is in progress, but naturally we are facing a rather insidious enemy, specifically, the coronavirus and its new strains, which emerge in our country," he concluded.

To date, 5,561,350 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,035,518 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 136,565 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.