Genetic technologies to let Russia create vaccines in just 4 months — watchdog chief

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian specialists will use genetic technologies to create instruments that will allow for creating vaccines in just four months, the chief of the consumer rights watchdog, Anna Popova, told the Federation Council on Wednesday.

"In case of epidemiological risks, mass testing of any infection will be achieved at the expense of the reserve capacities of mobile laboratories. On the basis of modern advanced genetic technologies instruments will be created that will allow for making a vaccine against a newly-discovered infection in just four months," Popova said.

She stressed that the implementation of "sanitary shield" approaches would make it possible for building a multi-tier system of response to modern challenges and threats.

"The solutions we propose envisage a system of monitoring and response to infection threats. Central to the ‘sanitary shield’ will be the individual and the individual’s expectations. The paramount task is to achieve a situation where every person will be able to say: ‘I live in an epidemic-free country," she said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual message to the Federal Assembly that Russia must have a "strong and reliable shield" in the sphere of sanitary and biological security created mostly of Russian equipment and components. While making the government’s annual report to the State Duma in May Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that Russia had started creating a powerful "sanitary shield.".