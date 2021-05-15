Another 9,866 COVID-19 patients recover in Russia - crisis center

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,866 in the past 24 hours, this is the highest number since April 15. In total, 4,547,500 people have recovered by now, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

According to the crisis center, recoveries remain at 92.2% of the total number of infected people.

Another 1,676 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 551 in the Moscow Regioin, 263 in Ingushetia, 208 in the Pskov Region and 204 in the Saratov Region.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 8,790 in the past 24 hours reaching 4,931,691. The relative growth rate stands at 0.18%.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in the Nenets autonomous region (0%), the Jewish autonomous region (0.02%) and the Tuva region (0.03%).

Another 749 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 671 in the Moscow Region, 205 in the Rostov Region, 131 in the Voronezh Region and 125 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Currently, 268,711 people in Russia are still undergoing treatment.

The number of coronavirus fatalities in Russia grew by 364 in the past 24 hours compared to 393 deaths reported a day earlier. In total, 115,480 people have died since the onset of the pandemic.

The conditional mortality rate remains at 2.34%, as follows from the data provided by the crisis center.

In particular, 34 COVID-19 deaths were reported in St. Petersburg, the Nizhny Novgorod Region confirmed 16 fatalities, the Samara Region - 15, the Rostov Region - 13, while the Krasnodar and Altai regions reported 12 deaths each.