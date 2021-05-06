Sputnik Light vaccine may be used for former COVID patients, says health minister

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Sputnik Light vaccine increases the antibody level in people who already have immunity against the coronavirus infection, which suggests that the shot could be used for vaccinating former patients, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told journalists Thursday.

"Research indicates that people with pre-existent coronavirus immunity show a noticeable increase in antibodies titer after being vaccinated with Sputnik Light, which may suggest that the medicine could be used in the future by those who have already recovered from COVID-19 more than six months ago and whose antibody titer has decreased," the minister said.

Sputnik Light to be used as booster, in combination with other vaccines, developer says

"According to clinical and pre-clinical trials, the Sputnik Light vaccine has a favorable safety profile, and all volunteers formed a cellular immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 causative agent," Murashko noted. "Sputnik Light could be used for the rapid formation of herd immunity amid an unfavorable development in the progress of the epidemiological atmosphere."

According to the top health official, the registration of a fourth Russian coronavirus vaccine expands the "available arsenal of medicines for COVID-19 prevention and makes it possible to accelerate the formation of a sustainable collective immunity."

Russia announced the registration of the Sputnik V single-dose coronavirus vaccine on May 6. This shot is essentially the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, its efficiency stands at 79.4%, and it is effective against all new coronavirus strains.