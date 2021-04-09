Russia enjoys high level of natural Covid immunity — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The level of natural Covid immunity in Russia is rather high, which makes the pandemic situation there much more favorable than in other states, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told journalists Friday.

"Thanks to quite precise measures taken last year, we are now in a situation, which specialists characterize as a high immunization level - at least in large cities with a population of over one million people," the spokesman explained.

Peskov noted that he was speaking about "natural immunity" first and foremost.

"It is thanks to this that we find ourselves in a much more favorable environment than many, many other states," he concluded.

According to Peskov the aspects that led to this situation should be commented upon by specialists and scientists.

"But the fact remains: the measures that the state authorities have been taking throughout this year made it possible to live through this period relatively successfully. Here belong the imposition of restrictions and their gradual withdrawal, the differentiation of restrictions depending on the situation in each region, the efforts taken by the authorities in the course of the year and the way our healthcare system was organized," Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that, according to experts, the level of immunization in cities with a population of over one million is at about 50% on average. He underscored that the Kremlin has no reason to question this data, because Russian epidemiologists have "proven their competence and efficiency." Besides, he noted, the accelerating vaccination pace will also affect the immunization level.