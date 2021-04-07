Five Russian video communication systems can be alternative to Zoom

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Five video communication systems in the Russian software register can be an alternative to Zoom, Deputy Minister for Digital Development Maxim Parshin said on Wednesday.

"The decision of Zoom to limit access for Russian state institutions is one more confirmation that we need to develop our own technology platforms. A significant part of activities in the sphere of education, health, culture and business depends on their operation today. We repeatedly notified about risks of dependencies on solutions of foreign companies and the international policy and perform comprehensive work on development of import substitution and Russian digital solutions within the framework of the Digital Technologies Federal Project. Currently, the Russian software register has at least five competitive Russian video communication systems that can be a decent alternative to Zoom," the ministry’s press service says, citing Parshin’s words.

The Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday that distributors of Zoom solutions in Russia and CIS restricted sales of the online conference service for state institutions and state-owned companies in Russia and CIS.