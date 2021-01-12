Russia’s Kamchatka residents spot meteor in the sky

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, January 12. /TASS/. A space object believed to be a meteor has been spotted in the sky over Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, videos of the object shooting across the night sky are circulating on social media platforms. The meteor burnt up before reaching the ground, Director of the Kamchatka office of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences Danila Chebrov told TASS Tuesday.

"We were shown a video which appeared to feature the burning up of the meteor. This phenomenon could be witnessed from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. However, it is impossible to pinpoint the precise location using our equipment. It is likely to have happened off the western coast of the Okhotsk Sea where there are no residential communities," Chebrov noted.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the object was less than 10 meters in diameter.