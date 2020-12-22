Scientists explain mass deaths of endangered seals in Dagestan by natural causes

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Scientists confirmed that mass deaths of endangered seals in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Dagestan were due to natural causes, the press service of the Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO) told TASS.

A study carried out by scientists did not confirm a theory that the seals could have died from intoxication or from poaching.

Specialists of the territorial department of the Russian Federal Agency for Fishery in Dagestan found the bodies of 272 Caspian seals washed up ashore of the Caspian Sea on December 6-10.

"The key theories of the Caspian seals’ death are related to natural factors. The condition of internal parts of the seals’ bodies does not confirm the hypothesis about their intoxication of heavy metals or pesticides," said Deputy Director for Scientific Work Vyacheslav Bizikov, who led the working group for investigating the mass deaths.

The expert also ruled out speculation that the mammals could have died from poaching, saying that no poaching nets were found. Besides, their stomachs did not contain any sprats, the main Caspian fish-catch.

The Caspian seal is the only mammal living in the Caspian Sea. This species was declared endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2008. In 2015, Dagestan approved a program aimed to preserve the Caspian seal. In 2020, this mammal was included in the Red Data Book of the Russian Federation.

Dead seals are found washed up on Dagestan’s shores of the Caspian Sea every few years, according to the research institute. Such incidents were reported in 2012 and 2016. In 2016, dead seals were discovered washed up ashore of the Caspian Sea in late November after lengthy storms. Some 300 mammals were found but no exact cause of their death was established.