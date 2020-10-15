Venezuela starts clinical trials for Russia’s coronavirus vaccine

BUENOS AIRES, October 15. /TASS/. Venezuelan authorities have selected volunteers to take part in clinical trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine dubbed Sputnik V, the trials are underway, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday.

"The Russian vaccine is already in Venezuela, the trials are already starting, there are 2,000 volunteers," he said.

According to the leader, Venezuela will soon receive "a few thousand doses of the Chinese vaccine." "When the third part of the clinical trials of the Russian and Chinese vaccines will end, the World Health Organization’s and the Pan American Health Organization’s permits will be obtained to start a mass vaccination. I think it will be in April, but I was told that it could possibly be earlier," he added.

In early October, Maduro announced that his son and elder sister would take part in the trials. Earlier, Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez underlined that the country was planning to produce Sputnik V on its territory.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine named Sputnik V, which was developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry. The injection passed clinical trials in June-July. The vaccine is based on an already known platform that was used to create a number of other injections. The Russian Health Ministry underlined that judging by the experience of using such vaccines, they are capable of providing a long-term immunity for up to two years.