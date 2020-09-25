Models at Milan Fashion Week, Mountain gorilla with newly born twin babies, Donald Trump hugging his granddaughter are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: An Italian fashion show, gorilla twins, and Trump hugs granddaughter
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Models presenting creations as part of the Dolce&Gabbana Women's Spring/Summer 2021 collection at Milan Fashion Week, Milan, Italy, September 23. Due to the coronavirus, there are restrictions at the event. Only models on the catwalk are allowed to be without masks, some of the shows are held online© Dolce & Gabbana/Handout via REUTERS
SUP boarders are seen on Vodootvodny Canal on the Moskva River during Moskovskaya Akvatoriya [Moscow Water Area], a stand-up paddle board festival, Moscow, Russia, September 19© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
People waiting at a bus stop during heavy rain in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 21© EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man wearing a face mask during a nationwide three-week lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, swings a chicken over his head as part of the Kaparot ritual, in Bnei Brak, Israel, September 24. Observant Jews believe the ritual transfers one's sins from the past year into the chicken, and is performed before the Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish year which starts at sundown Sunday© AP Photo/Oded Balilty
A Maasai moran, or warrior, taking a photograph with his smartphone using a selfie stick at an Olng'esherr ceremony at the foot of the Maparasha Hills, near Kajiado, in Kenya September 23. The Olng'esherr ceremony is a meat-eating rite of passage which takes place only once every 15 years and marks the end of being a young warrior and the beginning of becoming an elder© AP Photo
Crews of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok missile launchers hold live firing drills at the Kapustin Yar training ground during the Kavkaz-2020 strategic exercise, Russia, September 23© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry/TASS
A doctor walking in a disinfection tunnel outside an ambulance dedicated to COVID-19 patients in the Clinic for Infectious Diseases during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Pristina, Kosovo, September 21© AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu
Relatives carrying the coffin of a loved one during a burial in the section of the Nueva Esperanza cemetery reserved for COVID-19 cases, in the outskirts of Lima, Peru, September 21© AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd
Evangelist Christian volunteers harvest Merlot grapes with their families for the Israeli settler Tura Winery as the country is in the midst of its second nationwide lock-down in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the vineyards of the Har Bracha settlement in the Israeli-controlled West Bank, September 23© David Silverman/Getty Images
Law enforcement officers detaining a participant in the Bright March for Women’s Solidarity opposition event outside the Komarovsky market in Minsk, Belarus, September 19© Natalia Fedosenko/TASS
Mountain gorilla holding her newly born twin babies at the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, September 22© Virunga National Park/Handout via REUTERS
US President Donald Trump hugging his granddaughter, Arabella Kushner, following a campaign rally at Pittsburgh International Airport in Pittsburgh, US, September 22.© REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Artists performing during the I100RIYA [HiSTOry] show at the Great Moscow State Circus to mark the centenary of circus history in Russia, Moscow, Russia, September 19© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Actors perform in a scene from Yefim Zvenyatsky's production of The Master and Margarita at the Primorye Territory Drama Theatre named after Maxim Gorky, Vladivostok, Russia, September 23© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
