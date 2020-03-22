No plans to impose tough quarantine in Russia, crisis center says

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russia won’t impose any tough quarantine in the near future, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday, stressing that recent measures are enough to deal with the coronavirus spread at the current level.

"No tough quarantine will be introduced soon. The range of measures, which are currently being taken, are enough and are fully in line with the current level of the spread of infection in the country," the crisis center said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said there were no reasons to panic over the spread of the novel coronavirus in Russia. All measures taken by the Russian government are preventive, she stressed. Golikova added that, due to the fact that Russia took prohibitive measures earlier than other countries, that is, in January, the infection was spreading to a limited extent. According to preliminary data for 2020, there has been no increase in the number of pneumonia cases and pneumonia-related deaths. In a number of regions, there is a decrease in these numbers compared to the same period last year.

The coronavirus outbreak was recorded in central China in late December 2019. More than 160 countries have been hit by this infection, which was labeled as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. According to the latest data, nearly 300,000 people have contracted the virus and more than 12,000 have died. A total of 306 coronavirus cases have been registered in Russia.