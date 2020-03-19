Moscow authorities dismiss as fake reports saying city will go into coronavirus lockdown

MOSCOW, March 19./TASS/. The Moscow Mayor’s Office is not planning to enforce coronavirus quarantine in the city or restrict people to their homes in the city, mayor’s spokeswoman Gulnara Penkova told TASS on Thursday.

Earlier, Telegram channels reported that a session considering a possible lockdown and restrictions on movement in the city if the number of coronavirus cases exceeds 800 was allegedly held in Moscow on Thursday.

"This is fake news. There have been no sessions, and respectively nothing of the kind was discussed. We urge you not to fall for fake news and to rely on official information from the Moscow task force for monitoring the coronavirus situation," she said.

According to the latest statistics, more than 210,000 people have contracted the virus around the world. The disease has claimed 8,500 lives. According to the anti-coronavirus center, 199 cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in Russia. In order to keep the citizens updated on the coronavirus situation in Russia, the government has launched a website at http://···············.··.