Court arrests deputy chief of Vnukovo Customs

The court sustained the investigator’s request for remanding Mishin in custody till February 22, 2020, Judge Valentina Levashova said.

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. A Moscow court has arrested the deputy chief of the Vnukovo Customs, Konstantin Mishin, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

On Tuesday, a court arrested the chief of the Customs Inquiry and Investigation Department, Lieutenant-General Alexander Kizlyk, and his deputy Alexei Serebro. The investigator told the court Kizlyk and Serebro had helped several suspects in smuggling cash to escape punishment. According to a TASS source, one of the suspects was the wife of Russia’s ambassador to Kenya, who crossed the border carrying a large amount of undeclared cash.

Investigative Committee operatives conducted searches to confiscate 600,000 euro, $600,000, gold bars, jewelry and luxury watches from Kizlyk and 23 million rubles ($371,691) from his deputy.

Russia’s Federal Customs Service (FCS) informed that on December 23 law enforcers carried out sweeps of the office of the FCS’s investigation department and also at Vnukovo and Domodedovo Customs. Investigative Committee operatives held the searches within the framework of criminal investigations and questioned FCS officials.