Moscow court arrests senior officer of Russia’s customs service for two months

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has ordered the arrest of head of the Russian Federal Customs Service’s Customs Inquiry and Investigation Department, Lieutenant-General Alexander Kizlyk, until February 22, 2020, as part of the abuse of authority criminal case, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court ruled to uphold the investigator’s appeal and impose custody as a pre-trial restraint for Kizlyk until February 22, 2020," the judge pronounced the ruling.

Kizlyk is charged with helping the wife of the Russian ambassador to Kenya to avoid prosecution for bringing in an undeclared amount of $50,000, a source close to the investigation informed TASS. "Kizlyk helped the wife of the Russian ambassador to Kenya to avoid punishment for illegally bringing in $50,000," the source said.

The press service of Moscow’s Basmanny District Court earlier informed TASS that Russia’s Investigative Committee had sought the arrest of two senior officers of the Russian Federal Customs Service, specifically, Kizlyk and his deputy Alexei Serebro.

According to the press service of the Russian Federal Customs Service, on December 23, law enforcement authorities carried out investigative activities against the Customs Inquiry and Investigation Department of Russia’s Federal Customs Service and the Vnukovo and Domodedovo customs offices.

Meanwhile, a law enforcement source noted that the searches had been conducted by the Russian Investigative Committee as part of the criminal case and that Customs Service officers had been interrogated.