Media from BRICS countries discuss ways to counter fake news

RIO DE JANEIRO, November 1. /TASS/. The media community of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) countries has suggested to create a common digital platform to check the information reported by other media and to counter the distribution of fake news, according to the plan of action approved on Thursday by participants in the 4th BRICS media forum in Brazil's Sao Paolo.

This platform may be used to counter the inaccurate coverage by international media of BRICS cooperation and actions, as well as to strengthen the authority of the media of the BRICS countries. The participants in the meeting also supported the creation of a common news platform for BRICS countries in accordance with the Capetown agreements of 2018. Such platform would facilitate the promotion of media products from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Among participants in the media forum are representatives of around 40 media outlets from BRICS countries, including TASS news agency. At the forum, participants discussed the role of the media in promoting practical cooperation within BRICS and global multipolarity, as well as development of new media technologies.

The next BRICS media forum will be held in 2020 in Russia's Novosibirsk.