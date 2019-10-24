BRICS countries eye creating alternative to Netflix — media

RIO DE JANEIRO, October 24. /TASS/. BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) may create their own streaming service similar to Netflix in order to popularize their movies, Brazilian newspaper O Globo wrote on Thursday.

The idea of launching this online platform was discussed at a meeting of Brazilian Minister of Citizenship Osmar Terra with representatives of China’s Culture Ministry and the China Media Group, a major producer of audiovisual content. Each country could get a 20% share of the overall content.

Besides, this streaming service could be used by BRICS filmmakers, who are facing difficulties with searching for sources of financing their works and venues for showing them. According to Brazilian authorities, the New Development Bank could allocate funds for this project.

In October, Head of Gosfilmofond, a state film archive in Russia, Nikolai Malakov, came up with a similar initiative of creating a cloud storage of BRICS cinema achieves.

BRICS is an informal association of five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The goal of the association is to comprehensive dialogue and cooperation between the member states. It is not a bloc-like organization and its activities are not targeted against third parties.