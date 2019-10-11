Culture ministers of BRICS countries to meet in Brazil

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. The fourth meeting of culture ministers of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) member countries will take place in the Brazilian city of Curitiba on Friday. Russia will be represented by head of the Russian Culture Ministry's museum department Vladislav Kononov.

"The program envisages a discussion on the strategy of developing cooperation between the creative industries of BRICS countries. I plan to make a report on cultural cooperation between BRICS countries," Kononov told TASS.

He reminded that this meeting will have special significance because Russia will assume chairmanship in BRICS next year. "Brazil, which presides in BRICS this year, has touched ipon the topic of creative economy, creative industries, and my report will be devoted to how cultural institutions, particularly museums, affect and create such creative economy," he noted.

Kononov said that museums in fact represent points of growth, including economic growth. "They represent the points of attraction for tourists, students, local residents. Museums carry out educational activities and preserve cultural heritage, they have direct effect on economic development since it is necessary to accommodate for tourist flows, and this leads to developing infrastructure, starting from food places and not ending in roads, transport, and so on," he noted.