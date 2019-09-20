Kremlin notes presidency is a full-time job: Putin rarely has free time even on days off

ORENBURG, September 20. /TASS/. When Russian President Vladimir Putin has some time to spare, he plays sports and meets with his family, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked what Putin did on his days off.

However, Peskov pointed out that the Russian president did not have "true days off because he constantly receives reports from various agencies, and issues continue to arise that require presidential decisions." According to the spokesman, "the paperwork never ends, many documents cannot take effect without the president’s signature, so before signing documents, he often needs to hold consultations with heads of certain agencies and state bodies."

"This is why he never has any genuine days off but like everyone, when he has a chance, he relaxes, plays sports, and as you know, he does it on a regular basis. He also meets with his family and friends," the Russian presidential spokesman added.